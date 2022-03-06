SALEM, Ore. — The Whitman College women's lacrosse team mounted a second half rally, but still came up short, dropping its first game in an 18-15 loss at Willamette in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, March 6, at Sparks Field.
Eliza Daigle and Erin Magnuson led the Blues (2-1, 1-1 NWC) with four goals each and Daigle added three groundballs.
Gracie Maulik did the work on both offense and defense with three goals, four groundballs and three caused turnovers.
Tati Klenk and Laura Kelly both scored four goals for the Bearcats with Kelly adding a game-high five groundballs.
Both teams found the net twice in the first five minutes, but the Blues then went cold and without a goal for the remainder of the quarter.
The second quarter saw Whitman hang in there with goals by Daigle and Madeleine Sherry to make it a 9-5 game with just over five minute to play until halftime.
But Catie Kawamura and Kendyl Jennings scored just before halftime to push the Bearcat lead back up to six goals at the break.
Back-to-back goals in the third quarter by Magnuson kept the score close, but goals by Kelly and Klenk made it a 16-9 game with 3:24 to play.
Maulik and Daigle scored in the final 1:11 though to make the deficit a manageable five goals heading to the fourth.
The Blues made a run in the fourth quarter.
Magnuson scored a pair of goals in the first 5:01 of the period to bring the deficit back to four goals, and Daigle scored two goals within 42 seconds apart midway through to make it a three-goal game.
Daigle's goal with 4:52 to play would be the final one of the game however as Willamette held on for the win.
Whitman returns to action this week, hosting Whitworth on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.