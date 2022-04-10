In another scintillating match that has been the hallmark of the season, the Whitman College women's lacrosse team was narrowly defeated by Willamette, 21-19, in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, April 10, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Erin Magnuson and Gracie Maulik led the way for the Blues, who lost by three or fewer goals for the third time this season.
The loss was also the second to Willamette and by only a combined five goals. Magnuson scored a team-high six goals with Maulik adding five more and two assists.
Maddie Garcia scored a game-high seven goals for the Bearcats with Lily Bachiochi adding four goals and a game-high four assists.
The Blues (3-6, 2-4 NWC) led by three in a relatively high-scoring first quarter. Magnuson scored three goals in the opening seven minutes as the Blues took an early 6-1 lead.
Bachiochi then came alive, scoring late in the first and early in the second to help her team pull ahead and even the game with 7:42 remaining in the second quarter.
The contest could not have been tighter from then on. Both teams traded goals late in the half with Madeleine Sherry scoring with five seconds to play to give Whitman a 12-11 halftime lead.
Midway through the third quarter, Magnuson put Whitman ahead 14-13, but a run of four straight goals from the Bearcats gave them a 17-14 lead, and one they would never relinquish.
Each team scored four goals in the final period with the Blues unable to put together a run and catch Willamette.
Whitman is next in action at Whitworth this Wednesday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.