LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Whitman College women's golf team found itself in the middle of the pack after day one of the NWC Spring Classic held at Oakbrook Golf Club and hosted by the University of Puget Sound on Saturday, April 9.
With Pavita Sidhu leading the way with an 89, followed closely by Katya Kurkoski and Vreni Todd with 92s and Kaylie McCracken posting a 114, the Blues totaled 389 for fifth place.
Sidhu parred the difficult par 4 18th with a twenty foot putt for a 44 on the back nine after an even bogey 45 on the front.
Kurkoski and Todd posted identical rounds of 44-48 on the challenging par 72 layout.
McCracken, playing her first round of the spring after her All-American campaign for the women's basketball team, was a bit rusty on the front nine but improved by eight shots on the back and finished well.
George Fox, currently ranked #5 nationally by Golfstat.com, leads the tournament by 17 shots over second place Whitworth.
The tournament will conclude Sunday.
