The Whitman College women's golf team teed off the spring season with the Confluence Health Tri-Match involving match play between Lewis-Clark State, Whitworth and Whitman on Saturday, March 5, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
In the match-play event, LCSC beat Whitworth, 3 1/2-2 1/2, and Whitman 4 1/2-1/2.
Whitworth also beat Whitman, 4 1/2-1/2.
In the closely contested LCSC-Whitworth match, the Warriors got a half point at the No. 1 spot with Alex Schmidt tying Whitworth's Brianna McNelly.
Lewis-Clark State won a full point at both the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, with Deana Caruso beating the Pirates' HuiYi Soh 2-up and Kyla Currie topping Maddie Hahn 4-and-3.
Whitworth's Julia Diaz won 3-and-2 over Nicole Propheter at No. 4.
LCSC and Whitworth split the last two spots at No. 5 and No. 6, with the Warriors' Malaina Parker besting Whitworth's Stacy Sarty 4-and-2, while the Pirates' Naomi Phelps beat Isabel Hilliard of LCSC 1-up.
In the Whitman matches, both Katya Kurkoski and Vreni Todd were able to win the last hole of their matches to finish all square for a half point each against LCSC's Alex Schmidt and Whitworth's Brianna McNelly, respectively.
Scout Hutchinson and Klaudi Kyjovska made their debuts for Whitman in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, with Hutchinson dropping both matches 9-and-7 and Kjyovska succumbing 7-and-5 and 9-and-7.
Whitman was forced to forfeit the fifth spot with an injury to Pavita Sidhu.
Whitman will be back in action March 14-15 at the California Lutheran Invite at Moorpark Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
