NEWBERG, Ore. — For a team that has struggled to find victories this season, the concept of a win streak seemed unlikely.
But the Blues did just that, as Riley Glendinning and Sofia Ellington both scored to lead the Whitman College women's soccer team to its second straight win with a 2-1 result over George Fox in Northwest Conference action Sunday at the Austin Sports Complex.
Both goals came inside of the first 23 minutes, as Whitman (3-12, 3-9 NWC) goalkeeper Allie Seracuse gave up just one goal the rest of the way in preserving the win.
Seracuse made six saves on the afternoon, four days after a double overtime shutout victory at Whitworth.
Glendining put the Blues on the board just moments after kickoff.
Pagan Hetherington delivered a corner kick in the second minute to Glendinning, who headed the ball into the far post past Bruins keeper Brooke Jones.
Jones recorded four saves in the game.
Ellington gave the Blues a two-goal lead with her goal in the 23rd minute. She worked her way into the penalty area and created just enough room for a clean strike to beat Jones.
George Fox got back in the game early in the second half. Madison Burch was taken down inside of the box and Amy Hatter scored the penalty kick to make it a 2-1 game.
The Blues were equal to the task defensively for the remainder of the game, keeping the ball out of the net to preserve the win.
After posting the back-to-back road wins, the Blues now return home for a pair of weekend matches against Linfield on Saturday and Pacific on Sunday. Both games kick off at 11 a.m.