SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's and women's golf teams culminated their seasons over weekend, finishing the 2021 Northwest Conference Golf Championships on Sunday, April 18, hosted by Whitworth.
The women's squad placed third, with the men's team finishing seventh.
George Fox took top team honors in the women's competition, with Whitworth claiming the crown on the men's side.
George Fox posted the top five individual scores, but Emma Beyer led the Whitman women's charge in carding an 18-over 172.
Vreni Todd finished in a tie for ninth to round out the top 10 individual scorers for the Blues.
Max Ray-Keil shot a 12-over 152 to make him the top scorer for the Blues men.
His score placed him in a tie for 13th on the final individual leaderboard.