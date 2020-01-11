Whitman completed a successful homestand here at Sherwood Center in Northwest Conference women's basketball action Saturday night.
The Blues opened the weekend with a 78-47 win over Lewis & Clark Friday and kept their perfect NWC record with a 74-54 win over Willamette Saturday.
The Bearcats never really threatened the Blues as Whitman went to intermission up 43-24 and held serve the rest of the way, winning 74-54.
With Makena Stone scoring 19, for the second night in a row, Mady Burdett adding 16, and Kaelan Shamseldin joining her teammates in double digits with 10, the Bearcats had no answers for the three-pronged Whitman attack. Sami Riggs with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Kassin Hopkins also scoring 10 and dishing out three assists led the Bearcats.
The Blues won the battle on the glass grabbing 43 rebounds to the Bearcats 31. Kaylie McCracken and Lily Gustafson led the Blues rebounders as both pulled down nine boards.
In Friday NWC play here at Sherwod, Stone delivered 19 points and 10 rebounds, McCracken 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Blues kept a perfect mark in the Northwest Conference with a 78-47 win over Lewis & Clark.
Shaira Young, scored nine, and Elena McHargue delivered a career-high 10 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting (2-2 from three).
Delsie Johnson dropped game highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Pioneers who fell to 1-10 and 0-3 in NWC play.
The Blues and Pioneers battled to a 25-25 tie at the half.
Whitman took control in the second half. A 28-15 third-quarter run was followed by a 25-7 Blues fourth quarter run as the Blues coasted home with the 78-47 win.
Whitman, 12-1 overall, 4-0 in NWC play, hits the road Friday with a trip to Forest Grove to battle Pacific.
Blues 74, Bearcats 54
WILLAMETTE (54) - Ballard 2, Riggs 10, Morrill 1, Hopkins 10, Carpenter 8, Farmer 6, Bonnet 3, Yamane, Logsdon 9, Ascuna-Mercil 3, Kitchin 2. Totals 17 14-21 54.
WHITMAN (74) - C. Young, S. Young 2, Shamseldin 10, Burdett 16, McHargue 5, Gustafson, Chambers 5, McCracken 9, Stahl 2, Stone 19, Whitesel 6, Solomon, Hampton. Totals 29 11-14 74.
Willamette;
Whitman;
Halftime - Whit 43, Will 24. 3-point goals - Will 6 (Hopkins 2), Whit 5 (Shamseldin 2, Burdett 2). Total fouls - Will 16, Whit 24. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - Will 31 (Riggs 7), Whit 43 (McCracken 9, Gustafson 9). Assists - Will 7 (Hopkins 3), Whit 9 (Burdett 3).
Blues 78, Pioneers 47
LEWIS & CLARK (47) - Johnson 21, Cerne 11, Romo, Marchant, Shafer, Martin 7, Barsocchini 3, Beltran 2, Kelly 2, Sorenson 1. Totals 16 8-14 47.
WHITMAN (78) - Stone 19, Burdett 5, Gustafson4, Whitesel 2, McCracken 13, McHargue 10, S. Young 9, Stahl 6, Chambers 3, C. Young 3, Solomon 2, Hampton, Mattison, Dominitz,Taylor. Totals 31 12-19 78.
L & C;13;12;15;7;—;47
Whitman;16;9;28;25;—;78
3-point goals - LC 7 (Cerna 3), Whit 4 (McHargue 2). Total fouls - LC 18, Whit 18. Fouled out - LC (Shafer). Technicals - none. Rebounds - LC 30 (Johnson 11), Whit 42 (Stone 10). Turnovers - LC 22, Whit 11. Assists - LC 7 (Martin 3), Wh 17 (4 players with 2).