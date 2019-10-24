SPOKANE — Mehrija Selava scored the lone goal — and game-winner — in double overtime as the Whitman College women's soccer team scored its first road win, a 1-0 victory over Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Wednesday at Whitworth Soccer Field.
The Blues (2-12, 2-9 NWC) entered the contest scoreless in their last four games, but Selava's goal in the 103rd minute put an end to that unwanted streak.
Pagan Hetherington's move into the box forced Pirate keeper Kaycie Priske to come off her line. Hetherington found Selava, who netted her shot past Priske.
The Blues had to deal with much of the possession and lions share of chances in Whitworth's (3-11-1, 1-10 NWC) favor. The Pirates had 19 shots, forcing Whitman keeper Allie Seracuse into five saves — two in each half and another in the first extra session.
Isabelle Arends started in goal for Whitworth and played the first 45 minutes, with Priske coming on at halftime and playing the remainder of the match.
Kendall Sharp was the most active for the Bucs around the Whitman goal. Off the bench, she logged five shots, but none forcing Seracuse to make a save.
The Blues are on the road again this weekend, visiting George Fox on Sunday at noon.