The Whitman College women's soccer team played its second overtime contest of the season which, again, resulted in a 0-0 tie, this time on Senior Day against Lewis & Clark on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Prior to the game, the Blues honored seniors Mehrija Selava, Kate Prudent, Chloe Young, Klaudi Kyjovska, Esmeralda Galvan and Holly Chan for their contributions to Whitman soccer.
"Today was such a special day. We celebrated our graduating players and the ceremony was really sweet," said head coach Michelle Voiland. "The team played so well today. We dealt with another really physical opponent and were up for the challenge. We put together some excellent possession and generated a number of outstanding scoring opportunities. I am so proud of this group of young women and impressed by how much they have grown this season. We are looking forward to finishing strong next weekend on the road."
Hanna Lynch played all 110 minutes in net for the Blues (1-14-2, 1-12-1 NWC) in recording the shutout. She posted seven saves, including a huge one in the second half, tipping a well-struck shot up to the crossbar.
Though the Pioneers possessed a bit better in their attacking third, the match featured a very even contest in terms of goal-scoring opportunities. Whitman had several serious chances after well-executed restarts nearly found the back of the net, but were cleared off the line.
Carolina Gonzales nearly found the back of the net late in regulation. She made a run to the far post and her outstretched leg could not make contact with the service as the ball crossed the end line for a goal kick.
Whitman hopes to carry the momentum of a scoreless draw into its final weekend. The Blues visit Linfield next Saturday and close the season on Sunday at Pacific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.