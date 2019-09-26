Whitman women’s soccer team sought its first conference and overall win on Wednesday, and got it in thrilling fashion in two overtimes.
Pagan Hetherington’s goal in the 104th minute lifted the Blues to a home-opening win, a 4-3 victory over Whitworth in Northwest Conference action at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
As the scoreline indicated, the game featured end-to-end action.
The Blues (1-5, 1-2 NWC) had five shots on goal and forced Pirate keeper Isabelle Arends into five saves.
Elly Wolfe was brilliant in net for the Blues, turning away seven Whitworth (1-6, 1-2 NWC) strikes, a couple in stellar fashion.
Hetherington added one assist, which came on the game’s first goal.
In the 16th minute, Hetherington beat her defender to the right flank and found the head of an oncoming Sofia Ellington. Ellington directed the shot down into the back of the net.
Whitworth responded with a pair for goals in the middle of the half less than five minutes apart from each other.
Annie Clark scored the equalizer in the 24th minute and, just moments later, off a restart, Camryn Gardner lofted a ball into the penalty box that an onrushing Rachel Woffard finished past Wolfe.
Whitworth had more of the possession early in the second half, but the Blues, still with serious chances on goal, finally broke through with the equalizer in the 66th minute.
Both teams attempted to gain possession just outside of Whitworth’s defending third. Kate Tautsky finally did, took a touch and ripped a shot from outside the box past Arends.
The next two goals came just seconds apart. Both unassisted, Kendall Sharp put Whitworth back in front in the 74th minute.
Only 40 seconds off the kickoff, the Blues’ Riley Glendinning scored the game’s third equalizer.
Whitman nearly scored in the closing seconds of regulation as Ellington’s touch skidded past an open face of Whitworth’s goal.
After a scoreless first OT, Hetherington came through with Whitman’s biggest goal of the season. Controlling a ball at the top of the box, she ripped a shot that dipped under the crossbar as the team stormed the field in celebration.
Whitman returns to action this Saturday, hosting George Fox at noon.