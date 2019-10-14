WOODBURN, Ore. — The Whitman College women’s golf team improved by 13 strokes here Sunday at the OGA Golf Course during the final round of the Northwest Conference Fall Classic.
But the Blues entered the day 49 strokes off the pace and in fourth place in the team standings and could not gain any ground despite that improvement as George Fox University walked off the course with the team championship.
The Bruins finished 40 shots in front of second-place Whitworth.
Rachel Drgastin of George Fox claimed medalist honors as she followed up a first-round 72 Saturday with a 4-over-par 76 Sunday to finish at 148 for 36 holes.
Whitman’s Hannah Roh, who carded a 74 Saturday and began the day tied with Kayle Hunn of George Fox for third place in the field of 41, came back with a 77 Sunday and claimed third for herself with a 151 score that was just three shots off the winning pace.
Three other Blues finished in the top 20. Allie Collier and Vreni Todd tied for 15th place and Kate Welch tied for 18th.
Meanwhile, the Whitman men’s team began the day in seventh place and slipped to ninth.
The Blues finished at 634 on the 6,510-yard course, just three shots in front of last-place Pacific.
Max Ray-Keil led the Blues with a 13th place finish, shooting 75 Sunday after a 76 Saturday for a 151 score that was 11 shots off the lead. Ian Scarborough placed 21st at 154, Tom Hoye was 24th at 155 and Matthew Bowman placed 42nd at 174.
Andrew Kibbee of Willamette won individual medalist honors at 140.
Mason Koch, of team champion George Fox, shared the first-round lead with teammate Joshua Lackey after they posted 67s Saturday. But Koch ballooned to 76 Sunday and settled for second place at 143 and Lackey shot 77 and finished in a five-way tie for third place at even-par 144.
George Fox scored 582 as a team, three shots better than second-place Willamette.
The Blues host this weekend’s Confluence Classic at the Wine Valley Golf Club that will conclude the fall portion of Whitman’s golf schedule. George Fox, Pacific, PLU and Whitworth are scheduled to join Whitman in the Saturday-Sunday 36-hole event.