With the regular seasons behind them, both the Whitman College men's and women's basketball teams have successfully navigated their respective Northwest Conference waters and now set their sights on a NWC Tournament title as the competition gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The women's squad enters the tournament as the top seed and hosts fourth-seeded George Fox at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while the men go to Hillsboro, Ore., to face Linfield.
The Blues (24-1), also ranked sixth nationally, ran the league table (16-0) for only the second time in program history and first since 2013-14, when they advanced to the national championship game.
George Fox and Whitman last met in the postseason in 2020, when the Bruins upset the top-seeded Blues in the NWC Championship game.
Whitman's women's game against George Fox will also be "white out" at the Sherwood Center, wear your favorite all-white school gear and cheer on the Blues.
The Whitman men's team solidified its standing as the No. 4 seed with a win against Lewis & Clark last Friday.
The Blues (11-13, 9-7 NWC) appear to be peaking with two dominant wins to close the regular season and are making their 10th straight NWC Tournament appearance.
Whitman also handed Linfield one of its three conference losses in an 81-80 thriller in January.
Spectators are permitted to attend indoor Whitman College athletic events for the sports of swimming and basketball, provided that they have demonstrated that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and have received their booster shot, if eligible.
Spectators are required to wear properly fitted N95, KN95 or KF94 face coverings while indoors. Masks must cover the nose and the mouth at all times.
