The Whitman College golf teams concluded the Northwest Conference Spring Classic on Sunday with the women's squad finishing second and the men moving up one spot and closing at sixth.
The two-day event took place at the Wine Valley Golf Club and accounts for 25% toward the NWC title.
The Blues women finished in a tie for second shooting a team total 691 at 115 over par. Neither team was a match for George Fox, who ran away with the Classic title.
Emma Beyer led the women's effort with a second-place finish, carding a 19-over-par 163.
A trio of other Blues placed in the Top 15 in Jhunam Sidhu (tied for 12th, +31), Pavita Sidhu (14th, +32) and Vreni Todd (15th, +33).
Despite dropping four strokes down the leaderboard on Day 2, Max Ray-Keil proved to be one of the top golfers in the Classic. He finished fifth on the individual leaderboard and fired a 1-over-par 145.
Next up for both squads is the NWC Championships in Spokane on April 29-30.
