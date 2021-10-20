The Blues came out loud, proud, and ready to play on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20, as they took on rival Whitworth University in the Battle of the Whits at Whitman College Sports Complex.
Whitworth stole the game, 4-2, in the final minutes, dropping the Blues to 1-12 on the season.
As always, tensions and energy were high from start to finish with the rival Pirates in town.
With a starting lineup of largely underclassmen, Whitman came out strong, scoring the first goal of the game, when sophomore forward Chaney Heinbaugh took a corner inbound and sparked the Blues’ energy on both ends of the field.
With 10 first-years, eight sophomores, a handful of juniors, and a few healthy seniors, Whitman head coach Michelle Voiland is proud of her team for the effort and tenacity they played with.
“I think we started the game on the front foot,” Voiland said. “We really were ready to go.
I think as the game progressed — that’s a real physical team — they started to bring their physicality.
“Our team is extremely young,” she said. “I’m really proud of our group, especially our first-years. They came in here ready to go. They’ve been getting after it and giving us really good minutes.”
A save by Whitman sophomore goalkeeper Hanna Lynch halfway through the first half kept the Pirates from tying the score.
Another shot by Whitworth came a few minutes later, but hit the right side of the goal before rolling out of bounds.
Whitworth’s senior forward Ireland Eaton connected on the game-tying goal with under six minutes to go in the first half, putting pressure on both teams to gain the lead heading into halftime.
Another Whitworth goal came 15 minutes into the second half to put the Pirates up 2-1, putting pressure on the Blues to even up the score.
A third goal by the Pirates’ Gabriella Coprivnicar rolled in the net with seven minutes left to play.
Whitman sophomore midfielder Lise Arrouye scored off a penalty kick to bring her team within one with minutes to play.
Whitworth handled the pressure well, blocking a potential game-tying shot by the Blues and sinking a goal of their own with just over two minutes to play.
“It became a battle of the 50-50 balls and the second balls," Voiland said. "There were moments when they started getting momentum because of that physical play, and they were running through it. But I think we battled well.”
The Blues head to Willamette University on Saturday, Oct. 23 at noon to take on the Bearcats.
