The Whitman College women's soccer team came up just short in a 2-1 loss to Pacific on Sunday, Oct. 10, in Northwest Conference action at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Hanna Lynch earned the start in goal for the Blues, with Emily Badgley playing the second half. They each gave up a goal and posted a combined three saves.
Catherine Corlett posted three saves in net for Pacific
The Boxers struck first less than two minutes into the game. Pacific earned a corner kick, which Mikayla Farrow drove to the far post.
Nadya Ortiz was the first to the ball and headed it toward the far post. Lynch got a finger on the ball, but couldn't prevent it from reaching the back of the net.
Shortly after, the Blues (0-10-1, 0-8 NWC) earned a free kick right at the top of the box, but Molly Beaulieu's kick never penetrated the wall of Pacific defenders.
After scratching and clawing all game, the equalizer came with a strike from Chaney Heinbaugh in the 77th minute. She won a 50-50 ball in the attacking third, took a couple of dribbles and ripped a shot to the far post over Corlett's outstretched hand.
The Boxers grabbed the lead right back with just under 10 minutes to play. Farrow, assisting for the second time, found the ball just inside the top of the penalty area and laid a soft pass to Lydia King who one-timed the shot past Badgley.
The Blues are home next weekend for a pair of matches, first against Puget Sound on Saturday and then Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, both at noon.
