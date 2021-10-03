PORTLAND — The Whitman College women's soccer team surrendered a late goal and was denied of its first win in a 1-0 loss at Lewis & Clark on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Griswold Stadium.
"I'm so impressed with the resilience the team showed today," said Blues head coach Michelle Voiland. "The group started with a fiery determination and took the game to Lewis and Clark. We created some great scoring opportunities today and showed much poise in possession. Our back line was incredible and handled the barrage of long balls. Unfortunately, we were unable to capitalize on our chances."
Hanna Lynch started and posted a clean sheet in net for the first 45 minutes. Hannah Hagler was inserted at halftime and recorded three saves while giving up the game's lone goal.
After a stalemate through much of the match, the Pioneers broke through with the game-winner in the 83rd minute.
Celeste Schreifels received a ball from Brecklyn Beighle and finished past Hagler.
The Blues (0-8-1, 0-6 NWC) were unable to muster enough to score an equalizer before the game reached full time.
The Pios registered 10 shots with four on goal. Whitman posted four shots on the day and forced Lewis & Clark keeper Sophia Young into making two saves.
The Blues are back in action next weekend when they host Linfield on Saturday, Oct. 9 at noon.
