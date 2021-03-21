TACOMA — The Whitman College women's soccer team gave up a goal in each half in a 2-0 loss to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon.
Whitman (0-6, 0-6 NWC) felt the PLU pressure all match long, as keepers Hanna Lynch and Emily Badgley dealt with a combined 23 shots while posting three saves each. Lynch played the first half with Badgley inserted at halftime and playing the second 45.
The Lutes netted their first goal early in the game. Lily Dose played a short corner to the top of the box to Ellie Johnson. Johnson served a ball into the area and Vivian Shinall scored to put her team up 1-0 in the sixth minute.
PLU took a two-goal lead with its second and final goal in the 61st minute. Johnson pounced on a rebound from a Badgley save and put the ball in the back of the net.
Whitman returns home next week for its season finale, as the Blues host Whitworth on Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman College Athletics.