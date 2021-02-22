The Whitman College women’s swimming team concluded its season on Sunday, falling in a tight contest to Whitworth, 148-141, in Northwest Conference action on Senior Day at Harvey Pool.
Prior to the meet, Whitworth took time to honor its seniors, with Whitman coach Jenn Blomme doing the same with seniors Zoe Hill, Leah Petrini, Jessica Robinson and Erin Tyler.
“The energy and intensity our women's team brought today was awe inspiring,” said Blomme, whose squad showed a 79-point improvement from their first dual meet with the Pirates less than one month ago. “Truly, I am just blown away by the courage and joy our women swam with today. Our goal was to make today a celebration of being able to be in the water at all, of being able to be together, and of our seniors. We did that and then some. This was not to be expected with only seven weeks of swimming, but we'll take it!”
A handful of Blues delivered personal best performances. This included Annika Hobson in the 200 backstroke (2:16.45), Kathryn Woodburn in the 400 Individual Medley (4:43.89), Emily Hoffmeister in the 100 freestyle (58.05) and Erin McKinney in both the 200 breaststroke (2:22.35) and a near-school record in the 200 IM (2:09.29).
Woodburn’s 400 IM time won her the event, her second of the day after winning the 200 free relay (1:43.74) with teammates Hobson, Leah Petrini and Ashley Joe.
Ella Hill had a fine afternoon as well, winning the 100 backstroke (1:02.25) and placing second in the 200 backstroke (2:15.63) behind winner and teammate Holly Hermanson (2:11.93).
Though not enough for the win, the Blues closed the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay (3:37.68). The win was Joe’s and McKinney’s second victory of the day.