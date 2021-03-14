The Whitman College women’s soccer team found possession early, but saw its first win elude them in a 4-0 loss to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, March 14.
Hanna Lynch and Emily Badgley played one half each for the Blues (0-5), with Lynch earning the start and registering six saves.
Badgley posted three saves in her second half of work.
The Loggers had the lion's share of the ball in the first 15 minutes.
The Blues had difficulty getting the ball out of their end, but eventually their emphasis on possessing the ball paid off.
Whitman began to string together passes and advance into the attacking third, creating several goal-scoring opportunities.
UPS would strike first though with a goal in the 25th minute.
Ava Cholakian received the ball just ahead of the penalty area and slipped a ball inside the right side of the box to an on-running Maiya Pacleb.
Pacleb collected the ball and ripped it far post past Lynch.
The Loggers stuck again early in the second half and then again in the 57th minute.
Amelia Guasco cut inside from the right flank and headed toward the penalty area. She struck a ball into the far post past the outstretched hand of Badgley who had been inserted in the net for the Blues at halftime.
The Loggers all but put the game away with Tess Carden’s goal to go up 3-0.
The Blues play their road finale next weekend when they visit Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, March 21 at 11 a.m.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.