In a very competitive and even matchup between a pair of Northwest Conference powers, the Whitman College men's soccer team saw its three-game win streak snapped with a home-opening 1-0 loss to Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.
Matt Reich played a solid full 90 minutes in net for the Blues (3-2, 3-2 NWC), posting three saves while allowing the game's lone goal. In goal for the Lutes, Nicholas Gaston posted three saves in 90 minutes as well in earning the win.
PLU's goal came in the 35th minute. Ryan Griffith found Brandt Kelly on a pass on the on floor form the right flank, and Kelly ripped a low shot past Reich for what turned out to be the gamewinner.
McCoy Hennes and Oscar Harding were active in front of the PLU goal, both posting two shots with Harding forcing Gaston to make a save. Edwin Romero found spaces on the wing on a handful of occasions but couldn't find any teammates to put the Blues on the board.
The Blues will look to get back on the winning track when they face the Lutes once more this weekend. The two teams kickoff on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.