Xzavier Lino was a perfect 6-6 in three pointers to lead five Blues in double figures, Mamane Yaou added a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Whitman College men’s basketball team won its second straight, a 91-72 defeat of George Fox on Saturday afternoon.
The game was the second straight win over the Bruins by the Blues who scored 53 points in the second half to win going away. Whitman once again shot it well from the field, especially from beyond the arc where they hit 54% led by Lino’s six made threes.
For George Fox, Ryan Lacey led all scorers with 23 points on 7-16 shooting while adding nine rebounds.
The Blues shot it well to open the game. Grant Hunt and Lino opened the scoring with back-to-back three pointers, then buckets from Carlos Angel, Jr. and Weston Crump added to the lead and put Whitman up 10-4 with 16:48 to play.
The momentum switched on a dime as George Fox went on an 18-4 run to go up 10 points at the midway point of the first half. Charlie Powers nailed a three pointer and Lacey added consecutive layups as part of the run.
Whitman righted the ship and bounced back to tie the game at 30-30. Lino and Jai Deshpande both hit elbow threes and Sean Johnson drove baseline for a layup to tie the game with 4:26 to play until halftime.
The Blues entered the second half up one point and wasted no time in pushing the lead to double digits. It took nearly four minutes for George Fox to score its first basket, but the Blues responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Lino and Deshpande and Whitman led 59-44 with 12:17 to play.
The lead continued to swell as the second half wore on. Angel and Deshpande continued their hot shooting, dialing long distance again and the lead ballooned to 21 points with just over 10 minutes to play. George Fox cut into the lead late in the game but were never truly able to climb the mountain and the Blues pushed the lead back up over 20 points and closed out the win.
Whitman closes out its season next weekend at Whitworth. The Blues and Bucs will play Friday (Mar. 19) and Saturday (Mar. 20).