The Whitman College women’s volleyball team fell in five sets to Whitworth in an epic Northwest Conference battle on Wednesday night, Nov. 3, at the Sherwood Center, 24-26, 25-21, 15-25, 25-17, 18-16.
Nicole Kelly delivered 16 kills, Sophia Domintz posted a match-high six blocks but it wasn’t enough against the league’s top and only unbeaten team.
Tate Cadang handed out a match-high 44 assists for the Blues (6-18, 4-11 NWC), who were unable to capitalize on three match points in a thrilling fifth set.
Christina Boxberger, who shined with 15 kills and three blocks, got in on one of them with Dominitz to give the Blues a 4-1 lead in the deciding frame.
The Bucs rebounded nicely and took a 9-7 lead on the strength of two kills each from Jaye Hodge and Kaity Barr.
The teams traded points before an Emma Anderson service ace gave Whitman its first match point at 14-13.
Cassidy Franklin staved off the first of three match points as Whitworth rallied to capture the win.
Madison Lee led all hitters with a match-high 18 kills and Eva Millan added a match-best 24 digs for Whitworth (20-2, 15-0 NWC), who were outblocked by Whitman 9-4.
The Blues were solid to open the match, taking it to the league’s top team and winning the opening set in extra points.
Whitman opened with a 5-1 run, but saw the Bucs rally to go up 11-8.
Neither team led by more than two points until Whitworth took an 18-15 lead on a Franklin kill.
The Blues trailed by four points late but rallied to tie the set at 21-21.
The teams went toe-to-toe down the stretch, but it were the Blues who clinched the win on back-to-back kills from Boxberger and Sydney London.
Whitman had an excellent shot at going up two sets after Boxberger’s kill made it an 18-17 score in set two. Whitworth took control with a 6-1 run and won going away to tie the match.
Undaunted, Whitman returned from the locker room and handed Whitworth one of its most lopsided set losses of the season.
The Blues expanded on a 7-5 lead with six straight points to take a firm grip on the set.
A late 7-0 run pushed the lead to 24-11 as the Blues closed out the convincing win.
Whitworth flexed its muscle in the final two sets and kept its undefeated record intact. The Bucs led nearly from start to finish in set four and prevailed in an epic fifth set.
Whitman retakes the court on Saturday, Nov. 6, for its season finale and Senior Day against Lewis & Clark at the Sherwood Center at 6 p.m.
