Whitman College raced to a 10-point lead after one quarter Thursday in Northwest Conference semifinal women’s basketball action at Sherwood Center.
The Blues pretty much held that margin the rest of the way to advance to Saturday’s NWC championship with a 72-66 win over Puget Sound.
“We don’t match up well — nobody does — against UPS,” Blues coach Michelle Ferenz said. “They are big. But this team (the Blues) has found a way to compete regardless.”
The Blues got it started with a smothering first-quarter defense.
Whitman held the Loggers to five points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field, and turned the Loggers over eight times in the period.
The Blues blanked the NWC’s second leading scorer, Jamie Lange, and did not allow Lange, the NWC’s leading rebounder, to grab any rebounds.
“She (Lange) is a force to be reckoned with down on the block,” Whitman senior forward Makana Stone said. “Our post Lily Gustafson really went to work. We went out on defense and worked together as a team then we got some shots up.”
The Blues hit three from beyond the arc, two from Kaelan Shamseldin and one from Taylor Chambers, and Stone chipped in four points as the Blues bolted to a 15-5 lead after one.
The Loggers responded and opened the second with a fullcourt press.
Lange scored four and Katie Minnehan added five as the Loggers went on a 13-6 run to narrow the Blues lead to 21-18 with 6:00 left in the half.
“We just didn’t get into our spots fast enough,” Ferenz said of the Blues’ reaction to the Logger press. “Those turnovers, (the Blues finished with 17 turnovers for the game) were the one disappointing thing about tonight. We got settled down and finished the half.”
Mady Burdett scored, Shamseldin drained her third trey of the half, and Gustafson hit two free throws and the Blues regained control at 28-20 with 4:25 left in the half.
Burdett and Grace Pytnia-Hillier exchanged three-balls to end the half, but the Blues had held serve and took a 38-30 lead to the locker room.
The Loggers cut the lead to 41-35 behind a Gia Sorn triple, but Chambers answered with a Whitman triple with 5:25 left in the third.
Puget Sound behind a Sorn bucket again got within six at 49-43 with 1:25 left.
Burdett answered to put the Blues up 52-43 with 1:26 to go and Whitman held on to take a 54-45 lead to the fourth.
“When those runs happen, we just have to readjust,” Stone said. “Coach will tell us what to do. I trust our team to hear what coach says and go.”
Minnehan went off for the Loggers in the fourth. She scored 14 of her game high 19 in the quarter and her two free throws got the Loggers within 68-64 with 1:04 left.
The Loggers had to foul, and Burdett nailed four consecutive free throws — the Blues converted 17-of-18 free throws on the game — to close out the 72-66 Whitman win.
Whitman put up 17 assists, with Chambers’ five leading the way, on 22 field goals to get four in double digits.
Burdett led the way with 16. Kaylie McCracken finished with 15, Gustafson added 13, and Shamseldin, drained four treys to finish with 12.
“We spread the scoring around,” Stone concluded. “That was nice to see.”
The Blues (24-2) advance to the NWC title match Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sherwood Center, to battle George Fox (20-6), a 56-47 winner in the other NWC semifinal on Thursday over Pacific.
“You won’t get very far if you are a one horse show,” Ferenz said of the Blues balanced scoring attack. “We found the answers tonight. We match up better with Fox, but they are playing well. We’ll have to play well.”
Blues 72, Loggers 66
PUGET SOUND (66) — Sorn 14, Lange 8, Minnehan 19, Henderson 2, Daugherty 3, Allen 2, Dasalla, Pytynia-Hillier 16, Swartout 2, Utsumi. Totals 24-56 12-17 66.
WHITMAN (72) — Gustafson 13, Stone 7, Shamseldin 12, Burdett 16, Whitesel, Chambers 9, McCracken 15, C. Young, McHargue. Totals 22-48 17-18 72.
UPS 5 25 15 21 — 66
Whitman 15 23 16 18 — 72
3-point goals — UPS 6 (Sorn 2, Pytynia-Hillier 2), Whit 11 (Shamseldin 4). Total fouls — UPS 20, Whit 15. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — UPS 26 (Sorn 7), Whit 28 (McCracken 10). Turnovers — UPS 17, Whit 17. Assists — UPS 11 (Henderson 5), Whit 17 (Chambers 5).