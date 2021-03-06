The Whitman College women’s basketball team honored Kaelan Shelmsedlin with a Senior Day ceremony prior to tipoff, but a first half arm injury forcing her to miss the rest of the game put a damper on matters. Nevertheless, the Blues powered through with a 66-44 win over Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action, Saturday at the Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken made up for any scoring loss Whitman (8-2, 8-2 NWC) may have had, scoring a game and career-high 29 points, 11 coming in the second quarter when she almost single-handedly carried her team’s offensive load. McCracken also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the double double
Emma Janousek led PLU with 12 points and Hailey Marsh grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
After a tight first quarter, the Blues started to put it together in the second 10 minutes of the half. Shaira Young hit from the floor to put her team up six points, then back-to-back layups from McCracken made it a 20-13 ballgame with 6:59 to play. McCracken again hit from the field then added a pair of free throws following a Korin Baker steal to extend the lead to nine points. McCracken closed her big quarter with a layup with 12 seconds to play to give Whitman a double digit lead at halftime.
The Blues extended their lead to 12 points in the third quarter but the Lutes did not go away. Madison Salisbury hit from the floor then Janousek nailed a three pointer to shave the lead to 35-28 with 6:02 to play. PLU kept the lead at single digits until a late fastbreak layup from Sophia Dominitz concluded the scoring and gave her team a 46-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Whitman turned it on in the final quarter and won going away. The dagger may have come with 3:34 to play when the Lutes left McCracken wide open for a straightaway three-point attempt. The junior lined up the shot and swished it through the basket to put the Blues up 62-39.
The Blues are next in action for their regular season home finale on Sunday, March 14 against George Fox. Tip time is set for 1 p.m.