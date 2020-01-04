The Whitman College women's basketball team blazed through its non-conference schedule this season, going 8-1 and winning five of those contests by at least 25 points.
Conference play is where the mettle of a team is tested, though, and Whitman survived their first test against the Puget Sound Loggers, winning going away by a score of 60-51.
On a night where the Blues shooters finished just 19 of 66 from the floor, the name of the game was fundamentals.
"We just got on the boards," explained coach Michelle Ferenz. "We generated 19 offensive rebounds and just wore them out."
The Loggers' half-court press didn't allow the Blues guards to run the offense the way they usually do, but Whitman received a boost from their forwards to account for it.
Makana Stone finished with a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) and was generally the best player on the floor down the stretch.
"She didn't have a great offensive game, which is hard for her, but she's a competitor and she loves to rebound; that's her bread and butter," Ferenz noted.
The biggest boon the Blues had came off the bench, though; Kaylie McCracken ended up playing well over half the game and garnered nine offensive rebounds and twelve points of her own.
"That's just amazing," Ferenz marveled. "She gave up the inches and got a few putbacks swatted back, so she's gotta be smart out there, but she did a good job.
It's worth noting, though, that the Blues' offense ran significantly better through their star shooting guard, Mady Burdett, and Stone and McCracken both out-shot her by a ratio of two to one.
Ferenz explained, "Teams are going to dog her if we overuse her. One of the things about the second half that we did better than the first half was that we started making that extra pass, and Shaira Young made two threes to help open it up. Mady just didn't benefit as much."
Coach Ferenz was adamant, nonetheless, that there was still a lot of room for improvement.
"Taylor [Chambers] is still hurt, and we're a different team when she's out there. We shot worse than we ever have this game, and she's such a good point guard. We're still very much a work in progress. I felt like our freshman stepped up for us and played some good minutes, but there's no nights off in the NWC. We all know each other too well, and we're not going to blow too many teams off the floor because of that."
No nights off, indeed, as the Blues were back at it the next night, blowing Pacific Lutheran off the floor early.
The Blues jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The fourth period was purely academic, as Whitman had already pushed the lead out to 23 and gave a great deal of minutes to their reserves and role players.
Even with such a result, Ferenz still sees room to improve.
"I thought we played great defensively in the first half," Ferenz mused. "We just dominated them, but sometimes when you get a big lead, there's a let down, and that's kind of what happened in the second half."
With the starters catching their breath on the bench, she noted that the players on the floor didn't always mesh well together.
"We had some pretty weird lineups, so execution offensively and defensively fell apart at times," she observed.
She followed up with a Belichickian quip, "Even then, we're 2-0 in the conference; we'll take it."
Makana Stone picked up another double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds), and Mady Burdett scored 14 also, as well as leading the game in assists, with seven.
The Blues (10-1, 2-0, no. 14 in NCAA DIII) will repeat the same schedule this coming weekend; they will play host to Lewis & Clark College on Friday at 6 p.m., then turn around and face Willamette University Saturday at 4 p.m.