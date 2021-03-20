MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Competing in its first competition of the season, the Whitman College women's golf team delivered an impressive 369-343 win over Whitworth in a dual match between Northwest Conference teams at the Moses Lake Golf Course on Saturday, March 20.
Emma Beyer posted the top individual score in firing a six over par (78), a full six strokes ahead of Whitworth's Madeline Hahn. Pavita Sidhu and Vreni Todd tied for third overall, both finishing at 14 over 86.
Jhunam Sidhu and Helen Maslen rounded out the top five for Whitman.
The Blues are next in action next Saturday, March 27 for the NWC Fall Classic.