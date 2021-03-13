On a delightful and beautiful day at the Whitman Tennis Courts, the Whitman College women’s tennis team opened its home slate with a solid 6-3 win over Puget Sound on Saturday morning.
The Blues (2-1) fielded five players for the match giving third doubles and third singles victories for the Loggers
The match looked to be set up for a tight contest after the teams split their two played doubles matches. Irene Tsai and Grace Carter handily beat the UPS pair of Perez and Nelson for the first finish, but the Loggers responded with a win at first doubles. Machida and Love topped Anastasiya Redkina and Angel Le in a tiebreak 8-7 (7-3) and UPS led 2-1 heading to doubles
Any suspense was put to rest as Whitman won all five played singles matches to take the home-opening win.
Le and Redkina won for the second time against Machida and Love, respectively, with both matches clean sweeps. Carter topped Schneidman at the four 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 and Kattie Pak provided the match-clincher with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 sweep at the five over Tanya Cox.
The Blues are back on the road next weekend, visiting Linfield for a pair of Northwest Conference matches on Saturday (Mar. 20) and Sunday (Mar. 21).