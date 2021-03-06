Kaylie McCracken posted a double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Taylor Chambers added 10 points on 5-8 shooting and the Whitman College women’s basketball team took down Pacific Lutheran 68-56 in Northwest Conference play on Friday night at the Sherwood Center.
The Whitman (7-2, 7-2 NWC) bench came through as well. Elena McHargue scored six points and Megan Taylor added three points, four rebounds and two assists. The Blues dominated the paint to the tune of a 40-28 scoring advantage.
Emma Janousek led the Lutes with 13 points, four assists and five rebounds and Megan Drake added 12 points and five boards.
Kaelan Shamseldin opened the scoring with a three-pointer, but the Lutes responded with a quick five points which included a three ball from Drake. The teams traded buckets until a Chambers layup sparked an 8-0 run to put the Blues up 15-7 with 3:44 to play. Macy Hampton drilled a corner three a few minutes later and Whitman carried a 21-10 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter saw the Blues create some separation and extend their first-quarter lead over the Lutes. Layups from McCracken and Sydney Abbott helped put Whitman up 26-13 with 7:01 to play. Baskets were hard to come by for both teams in the back half of the quarter, but the Blues continued to hold a double digit advantage. The Blues went 5:25 without a field goal but, with stalwart interior defense, kept PLU at arms length. McHargue finally broke the drought, getting her layup to fall with 1:35 to play as the Blues took a nine-point lead into halftime.
The Blues more than doubled their lead with a 20-point third quarter. McCracken hit from distance to put the Blues up 13 points, then Abbott nailed another as Whitman extended the lead to 40-25 with 6:01 to play. Lindsay Drango later scored on a layup, giving what would be the team’s largest lead of 19 points.
The lead never fell below double digits in the fourth quarter as the Blues cruised to the win.
Whitman plays its final conference home game when it hosts Pacific Lutheran for Senior Day on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Prior to the game, the team will honor senior Kaelan Shamseldin for her years of service to the program.