NEWBERG, Ore. — Kenzie Martinez equaled a match-high 14 kills and Megan Suka added a strong performance with six kills and 10 digs, but it came in defeat as the Whitman College women's volleyball team fell in straight sets at George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night, Oct. 16.
Set scores were 28-26, 25-21, 25-17.
Christina Boxberger posted 11 kills and Sydney London added a match-high six blocks for the Blues, who were more efficient on attack than George Fox in the opening set.
Brooke Valentine also posted a match high with 23 digs.
Kassandra Staton shared match-high honors with Martinez with 14 kills.
Whitman's best shot at taking a set was in the opener. The Blues (4-15, 2-8 NWC) came storming back from a late deficit to send the set into extra points.
Down 18-11, Whitman scored four quick points highlighted by a pair of Boxberger kills.
London then made her presence known with a kill and a block to shave the deficit to 20-17.
The Bruins later clung to a two-point lead before Martinez capped a 5-1 run with a pair of kills and tied the score at 22-22.
Whitman would never take the lead, though, but staved off four set points before dropping an exciting opening set.
The Blues mounted a rally in set two as well, but fizzled late to fall into a two-set hole.
Down 16-12, Whitman tied the score as Suka posted a kill and got in a block to tie the game with a 4-0 run.
The Blues looked poised to even the match when kills from Boxberger and Suka gave them a 20-18 lead.
George Fox gathered itself however and ended the set on a 5-0 run.
Whitman battled in set three, but the mountain proved to be too much to climb as the Bruins completed the sweep.
The Blues are back home next weekend, first hosting Willamette on Friday at 7 p.m. before Linfield comes to Sherwood Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.
