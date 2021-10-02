After back-to-back wins, the Whitman College women's volleyball team saw its win streak halted in a straight-set loss to Northwest Conference elite Pacific Lutheran on Friday night, Oct. 1, at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-9.
Christina Boxberger posted a team-high six kills for the Blues (4-10, 2-3 NWC), who hit only .045 for the match.
Kenzie Martinez had an efficient night with five kills and no errors, and Brooke Valentine added a team-best 11 kills.
The Lutes (8-6, 5-0 NWC) had three players post double figures in kills, led by Mckenzie Pfeiffer's match-high 11 kills.
Halle Kitzer delivered a match-high 17 digs.
PLU put the Blues quickly behind the eight ball in set one after scoring six of the set's first seven points.
Whitman responded and cut the lead to 7-6 after a Sydney London block and Boxberger kill.
Emma Anderson's kill continued to keep her team close, but four Lute players posted kills as part of a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 16-8.
PLU kept the Blues at arms length and finished the set.
Whitman came alive in set two, but just not enough to even the match. PLU held a slim early lead, but back-to-back kills from London and Sophia Dominitz gave the Blues an 11-9 lead.
Pfeiffer and the Lutes responded with a 4-0 run and later scored another four consecutive points to take a 20-15 lead.
Kills from Anderson and Martinez shaved the deficit to 21-19, but the Lutes pulled away to take the two-set lead.
The Lutes made certain of the victory with a dominant set-three win to complete the sweep.
Whitman is back in action Saturday against Puget Sound at Sherwood Center at 6 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.