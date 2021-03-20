It was a happy home opener for the Whitman College baseball team who won both games of a Northwest Conference doubleheader against Whitworth on Saturday at Borleske Stadium. Whitman won game one 4-2 and took the second 8-7.
The opener saw the Blues rally from two runs down, putting two across the plate in both the seventh and eighth innings for the win.
Whitman had been held in check for much of the game but had action on the basepaths in the eighth innings. Simeon Downing (1 H, 2 RBI) came up clutch, driving a Landon Shigeta pitch up the middle and scoring Jerrick Nomura from third and Leo Rivera from second to tie the game.
One inning later Kevin Nakamura (1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI) put the Blues ahead with a towering homerun over the left centerfield fence. His two-run bomb scored Garrett Runyan and put the Blues ahead for good.
Dexter Aichele battled through seven tough inning innings but did not factor in decision in allowing two runs and posting seven strikeouts. Travis Craven came on to pitch two scoreless innings, striking out his final hitter for the win.
Shigeta was tagged with the loss in two innings of relief work, allowing two runs on two hits with one strikeout. Brenden Duncan had a monster game for the Bucs in batting 4-5 with an RBI. Jaxsen Sweum and Ethan Schulte both added two hits for Whitworth.
The Blues took a big early lead in the nightcap and held on for the win. Brett Williams and Beck Maguire each posted two runs and two hits with Leo Rivera adding two hits, one run and two RBI.
Billy Wall (2-0) picked up his second win in a serviceable four and two-thirds innings of work. He gave up four runs on five hits before being lifted for Benjamin Seashore-Hobson in the fifth inning. It was Elliot Puttkammer-Saxen though who preserved the win to earn his first save. He entered the seventh with no outs, bases loaded and the Blues clinging to a two run lead. He put down the next three hitters, three by strikeout and tossed a scoreless seventh to give Whitman the win.
Brett Thomas (0-2) was tagged with the loss for the Bucs allowing six earned runs over four innings. Ryan Gross recorded a hit and two runs and Sweum added one hit, one run and three RBI including a two-run homer to tie the game in the second inning.
The Blues jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after scoring five runs in the second inning. Williams and Ben Parker both drove in runs to break the 2-2 tie, then Rivera and Nomura drew bases-loaded walks, leading to the five run lead through two innings.
The Blues and Bucs close their series on Sunday with a doubleheader set for noon.