ATLANTA, Ga. — Whitman College women's basketball senior Makana Stone has been selected to participate in the second annual Beyond Sports Women's Collegiate All-Star Game presented by the WBCA.
The all-stars were chosen by a committee of head women's basketball coaches of NCAA Division III programs, who are also members of the WBCA.
All players were nominated by WBCA member coaches.
The second annual Beyond Sports Women's Collegiate All-Star Game will be played at the Capital Center Performance Arena on the campus of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, on March 21 immediately preceding the NCAA Division III women's basketball national championship game at 2 p.m. Pacific time.