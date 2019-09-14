GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Ava McCabe had a team-high nine kills, Claire McCarthy recorded a season-high 22 digs but it came in a 25-16, 25-22, 26-24 sweep to Aurora in the team’s final game of the DePauw Tigers Invitational volleyball tournament here Saturday.
The loss leaves the Blues (0-6) still searching for that first win. McCarthy, on the heels of her stellar back row performance, landed a spot on the all-tournament team. Kawohi Duvachelle added a career-high 18 digs with Megan Suka leading the Blues with four blocks to go along with three kills.
Madison Leone had a match-high 11 kills to lead the Spartans.
The Spartans slowly expanded an early lead in their set one win. After a Taylor Knight kill, Aurora ran off five straight points to take a 12-6 lead. Whitman saw the lead expand after back-to-back kills from Leone made it a 17-8 score. Aurora cruised to the 25-16 win and the early lead in the match.
The Blues played the Spartans close for much of the second set, but a late surge gave Aurora a set win and a two-set match lead. Whitman trailed by a point after an Elyse Benavides kill made it 16-15. The Spartans then went on a quick three-point burst to move ahead and force a Whitman timeout. Trailing by as many as seven points late in the set, Whitman rallied on the strength of a block and a kill each from Suka and McCabe to shave the lead to two points. It was not to be, though, as a long rally on set point went to Aurora to give them the 25-22 win
Aurora completed the sweep but needed a furious rally to do so. Whitman led much of the way in set three and looked prime to push the match to a fourth set after a Christina Boxberger kill gave her team a 20-12 lead. Sophia Dominitz’s kill gave Whitman set point at 24-17 but the Spartans came storming back, unleashing nine unanswered points to eek out the 26-24 win and take the match.
In Saturday’s early match, Benavides had a team-high 10 kills to go along with two blocks, Tate Cadang added 10 digs but the Blues came up empty in a four-set loss to Westminster (MO).
Benavides had a solid morning hitting, committing only four errors while hitting .214. Taylor Knight posted seven kills with Claire McCarthy and Emma Anderson both adding eight digs.
Ashley Kistaitis did the damage for the Blue Jays with 15 kills and 12 digs. Erica Shrader had a match-high 16 digs.
The Blues could not have envisioned a rougher start to a match as Westminster opened scoring 15 of the set’s first 16 points. Whitman regrouped to play even the rest of the frame. The Blues cut it to 18-8 after kills from Suka and Knight. Ruby Matthews and Benavides got in on a block to cut the lead to seven points but the Blue Jays eventually finished off the set, 25-15.
Set two saw a much better start for the Blues as early kills from McCabe helped start the set on a 5-1 run. Kistaitis recorded a kill then got in on a block to give the Jays a one-point lead and the two teams went neck and neck the rest of the set. Back-to-back kills from McCabe gave the Blues a 19-16 lead but the Jays rallied with four straight points. Whitman recovered after a timeout, dug in, and evened up the match with a 25-22 win.
The Blues played from behind for much of the third set, always remaining in striking distance but never able to get over the hump. Kills from Benavides and Boxberger kept the deficit inside of four points, but a late pushed from Westminster closed the door. The Jays went on a 6-1 run including a pair of kills from Sarah Rivers to create some separation as they cruised late to 25-16 win.
Westminster polished Whitman off in the fourth set. The Jays went on a 10-2 run midway through the set, taking an 18-6 lead and sealing the win.
The Invitational closes non-conference play for the Blues who head into the Northwest Conference portion of their schedule. Whitman plays at Puget Sound (Sept. 20) and Pacific Lutheran (Sept. 21).