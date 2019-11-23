REDLANDS, Calif. — Mady Burdette capped her 26 point performance with two clutch free-throws with a second left and Whitman emerged with a 79-76 non-conference women's basketball victory over Redlands here Saturday night.
The Blues, led by Makana Stone and Lily Gustafson, won the battle of the glass in convincing style. The Blues out rebounded Redlands 45-25 with Stone and Gustafson each grabbing nine boards. But it came down to the last seven minutes.
Alyssa Downs, who hit seven treys on her way to a 31-point night for the Bulldogs, hit a trey with seven minutes left to tie the game at 67-67. Kaelan Shamseldin hit one of two free-throws to put the Blues in front for good at 68-67 with 5:50 left.
A Stone bucket with 1:38 to go gave the Blues a 77-71 lead. Downs connected again from beyond the arc to narrow the gap to 77-74 with 1:23 left. Two Bulldog free-throws cut the lead to one at 77-76 with 43 ticks left.
Burdett finished it off with two icing free-throws for a 79-76 Blues win.
Burdett hit seven of 12 from 3-point land, the Blues connected on 8-of-16 3-point attempts, to highlight her 26-point performance. Stone chipped in 21 points to go with her nine boards. Gustafson added eight points and three assists.
The Blues improve to 4-0 and travel to Whittier Monday.
Blues 79, Bulldogs 76
WHITMAN (79) — S. Young 2, Shamseldin 4, Burdett 26, McHargue 2, Gustafson 8, McCracken 4, Stahl 6, Stone 21, Whitesel 6, Hampton. Totals 28-60 15-20 79.
REDLANDS (76) — Lee 6, Balesteri 2, Pagkalin 2, Machain 8, Urbano 7, Lacey 14, Roque 2, Downs 31, Dack 2, Jerrier 2. totals 23-59 19-20 76.
Whitman;22;15;27;15;—;79
Redlands;17;25;22;12;—;76
3-point field goals — Whit 8-16 (Burdett 7), Red 11-15 (Downs 7). Total fouls - Whit 19, Red 18. Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Whit 45 (Gustafson 9, Stone 9), Red 25 (Dack 7). Turnovers - Whit 19, Red 11. Assists - Whit 14 (Gustafson 3), Red 13 (Roque 4).