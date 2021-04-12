On the heels of a masterful performance from Julien Hernandez, the Whitman College baseball team earned a doubleheader split against Pacific in Northwest Conference action, Sunday, April 11, at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues dropped game one 15-2 but came back for a thrilling 1-0 nightcap win.
Game 1
The day opened with a tough outing by the Blues both on the mound and at the plate in the run-ruled loss.
Billy Wall (3-1) was tagged with the loss in three and two-thirds innings. He was lifted in the fourth inning and finished with a final line of five runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Whitman’s only runs came in the seventh inning, but not enough to avoid being run-ruled.
Beck Maguire drove home Drew Vannaman and Mateus Conaway with a run-scoring single, but that was all Whitman could muster.
Damon Tanner led Pacific with three hits, three runs and four RBI including a homerun in the second inning.
Derek Eubanks (4-0) tossed six complete innings for the win.
Game 2
Julien Hernandez (3-2) delivered a beauty in the nightcap, dealing a complete-game shutout to give the Blues the win.
Hernandez struck out a team season-high 12 Pacific batters and gave up only two Boxer hits.
Starter Brian Kraft and first out of the bullpen Liam Cammall had similar success against the Whitman order, throwing a combined five complete scoreless innings.
The Blues broke through with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jerick Nomura drew a two-out walk to load the bases. One hitter later, Ben Parker did the same as Ethan Sitzman trotted home from third for the game winner.
The Blues are back out on the road again when they visit Willamette for a four-game set starting Saturday, Apr. 17.