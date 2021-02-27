SALEM — Garrett Runyan hit a pair of home runs in his first collegiate games to help the Whitman College baseball team to a season-opening doubleheader split at Willamette in Northwest Conference action on Saturday. Willamette won the opener 8-4 with the Blues (1-1, 1-1 NWC) taking the nightcap 6-2
Travis Craven (0-1) suffered the loss for the Blues in the opener. After giving up five first-inning runs, he battled through seven complete innings before being lifted for Ben Ortiz. Craven finished with a final line of seven earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts.
Whitman struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning. Kevin Nakamura (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) opened with a two-out, run-scoring double, driving home David Johnson (1 H, 1 R) from first base. Nakamura later scored an unearned run when Leo Rivera reached base on a Bearcat fielding error.
Willamette wasted little time in responding, plating five runs off Craven on the bottom half of the first to steal the momentum. Tyler Vandemark doubled then scored on a Luke Werkmeist-Martin RBI single. The big hit of the inning came two batters later when Michael Nelsen crushed a three-run homer, driving in Jeff Hoffman and Werkmeist to put the Bearcats up 5-2 after one inning of play.
The Blues scored a run each in the seventh and eighth innings including Runyan’s solo shot, but reliever Layton Wagner retired the Whitman side in the ninth to seal the game one win.
Mason Cook (1-0, 1-0 NWC) earned the win allowing one earned run on four hits in three innings of work.
The Blues responded with a solid nightcap win. Three Blues went yard including Runyan’s second of the day. Ben Parker and Johnson also homered as Whitman relied on Dexter Aichele’s arm and the long ball to earn the split.
After a scoreless first two innings, Parker delivered a solo shot in the third to put the Blues on the board. Jerick Nomura added to his team’s lead with his two-RBI double, driving home Teague Conder and Leo Rivera and putting the Blues up 3-0.
The Bearcats made a game of it with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Setlak drove home a run with a base hit, then factored into the second run on a double steal attempt. Setlak was thrown out at second for the third out but not before Whithorn scampered home from third to make it a 3-2 ball game.
Whitman responded immediately with three runs half an inning later. Runyan and Johnson hit back-to-back homers with Runyan’s scoring Nakamura who was a perfect 3-3 at the plate.
Aichele (1-0) earned a solid win in five and two-thirds innings. Tossing over 100 pitches, he allowed two Bearcut runs on six hits and posted three strikeouts. Whitten (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in three and one-third innings.
The Blues and Bearcats play a Sunday doubleheader to close out the series. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.