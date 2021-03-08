FOREST GROVE, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team closed its series Sunday, March 7, with a doubleheader split at Pacific (Ore.), dropping the opener 8-6 and avoiding a sweep with a 7-2 win in the nightcap.
Game 1
The opener saw the Blues (3-5) put together a late rally but ultimately come up short.
Garrett Runyan had two hits, one run and two RBI including a two-run double in the first inning. David Johnson posted two hits and two runs and Teague Conder added a hit and two RBI.
The Blues opened up a 3-0 lead after three and one-half innings on Runyan's run-scoring double and Jerick Nomura pushing a run home in the fourth.
The Boxers responded by scattering eight unanswered runs over the next four innings.
Reyn Okita drove in the first and last runs to make it an 8-3 game.
Whitman scored three runs in the eighth including Conder's two-run hit, but ultimately came up short.
Julien Hernandez (0-2) dropped his second decision of the season, allowing five runs on five hits with three strikeouts in four innings of work.
Will Clark earned the win for the Boxers, tossing six innings and giving up three Whitman runs on five hits.
Game 2
The nightcap saw the Blues put five runs on the scoreboard in the final inning of the seven-inning series finale.
Pacific scored first with a run in the second inning, but the Blues countered with a run each in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-1 lead.
Whitman hoped for some insurance heading to the top of the seventh but, instead, blew the game wide open. After Nomura scored on a wild pitch, David Johnson drove home Conder and Ben Parker to give his team a four-run lead.
Mateus Conaway (2-0) was a warrior on the mound yet again in earning the win.
Nearly going the distance, he tossed six and one-third innings and allowed two runs on five hits and striking out a season-high eight Boxer hitters.
Kraft was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in five and one-third innings of work.
Whitman concludes its season-opening road stretch with a four-game series at Lewis & Clark next Saturday and Sunday.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.