SALEM, Ore. — Kevin Nakamura homered in the opener, Matthew Cho delivered a two-run hit in the nightcap and the Whitman College baseball team earned its second doubleheader split at Willamette in as many days in Northwest Conference action on Sunday.
The Bearcats (2-2, 2-2 NWC) won the opener 9-8 after scoring six ninth-inning runs, but the Blues (2-2, 2-2 NWC) responded to take game two, 3-2 to earn the series split.
Game 1
The Bearcats opened the scoring with a trio of runs in the third inning.
Whitman starter Julien Hernandez retired all but one batter through the first two innings, but the Willamette order got to the first year in the third.
Layton Wagner drove in the first run with a double, scoring Sean Little who had been issued a base on balls to start the inning.
Ethan Fischel then drove home Wagner and later added a third run on a base hit from Michael Nelsen.
The Blues threatened by putting runners in scoring position in three of the first four innings, then finally broke through after Kevin Nakamura’s crushed a three-run homer.
With Ben Parker and Brett Williams on first and second, respectively, Nakamura (2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI) ripped Justin Miller’s pitch out of the park and tied up the game with one swing.
Hernandez settled in and navigated effectively through the Bearcat order, and Elliot Putkammer-Saxen did the same after coming in out of the bullpen with two outs in the sixth.
Meanwhile, the Blues tacked on a pair of runs and seemingly put the game away after adding three runs in the ninth to take an 8-3 lead.
The Willamette bats came alive in the bottom of the ninth as the Bearcats put six on the board to take the opener. Nelsen’s homer and Wagner’s two-double were the big hits of the inning.
Tristan Kalnins (0-1) allowed the six ninth-inning runs and suffered the loss in an inning and a third of relief work. Miller threw six complete innings for the Bearcats allowing two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Game 2
The nightcap saw a much lower scoring affair, but some key hits from the Blues to pull out the win and earn the split.
Mateus Conaway (1-0) impressed in his first collegiate outing.
Tossing a complete seven innings, allowing six hits on two runs while posting four strikeouts and issuing zero walks.
Eric Waldichuk (0-1) suffered the loss in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Whitman trailed early after Willamette scored a pair of runs in the second inning as run-scoring hits from Samuel Daly and Tyler Vandemark put their team up 2-0.
Cho responded for the Blues two innings later.
Waldichuk issued a pair of walks to start the inning which opened the door for a no-out, bases-loaded situation for Cho.
Cho responded, knocking a base hit to right field and scoring Leo Rivera from third and Teague Conder from second to tie up the game.
Rivera, after scoring on Cho’s game-tying base hit, drove home Jerick Nomura (2 H, 1 R) from third with a base hit in the fifth inning. The RBI broke the tie and proved to be the game winner.
The Blues continue their road slate to start the season, next weekend visiting Pacific (Ore.) for a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Teaser photo by Jose Morales.