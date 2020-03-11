Following two come-from-behind victories to open the 2020 NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament, the journey continues for the No. 10 Whitman College women’s basketball team.
The Blues travel to Brunswick, Maine, for the sectional round of the tourney against Oglethorpe University (29-1) in their Sweet 16 matchup set to take place Friday at 2 p.m. Pacific time.
Should the Blues (26-3) advance, they will face the winner of Trine University (23-6) and host Bowdoin College (27-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m. Pacific.
Oglethorpe, located in Atlanta, Ga., and a member of the Southern Athletic Association, advanced to its matchup with the Blues after first- and second-round wins against William Peace and Randolph Macon.
The Stormy Petrels earned their league’s automatic qualifier to the NCAAs after winning their second conference title in three seasons.
Oglethorpe is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament with this being its third straight and seventh overall appearance.
The Blues enter the game after two thrilling wins in the opening two rounds.
Whitman edged Wheaton in overtime, and then handed host and fifth-ranked Wartburg University its first home loss of the season.
