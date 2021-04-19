SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's and women's distance track teams took to the track on Saturday, April 17, competing at the 15th annual Sam Adams Classic hosted by Whitworth.
"Today was a challenging day due to the very hot temperatures," said Blues head coach Scott Shields, "to the point where they needed to use a water station for the 10-kilometer races. Even though we were hoping for a few more PRs and qualifying times, I'm proud of how tough we ran overall."
The men's side saw two personal bests and two new Northwest Conference qualifying times.
Maamoon Saleh, who qualified in the 5K with a PR of 15:54.66, now qualified in both the 5K and 10K for the Northwest Conference championships.
In addition, Scott Macdonald qualified in the 1,500 meters with a new PR of4:07.48, a six second improvement from his previous race.
For the women, Sophia Bigio PR'd in the 10K (41:03.73) and Chloe Michaels posted a season best in the 5K with a time of 19:34.74.
"I'm confident that Chloe will be running at conferences and Sophia will keep dropping her time to be one of the top runners in our conference," added Shields.