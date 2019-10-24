Elyse Benavides posted a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs, Christina Boxberger added 12 kills of her own, and the Whitman College volleyball team gave Whitworth a scare at Sherwood Center on Wednesday night.
But, ultimately, the Blues fell in four sets to the Northwest Conference leader, 25-19, 25-10, 22-25, 25-22.
The loss for the Blues (2-15, 2-9 NWC) was the third in as many matches this season to Whitworth (15-5, 10-1 NWC).
Trailing by two sets, the Blues regrouped during the intermission for a solid set-three win.
They then looked on the verge of pushing the match to a decisive fifth set, scoring five of the first six points and leading most of the way.
But Iris Tikhonov’s kill and block spearheaded a 4-0 mid-set run for Whitworth, which took an 18-16 lead.
The Blues’ Benavides responded with a pair of kills to tie up the set.
An Ava McCabe kill put the Blues up 22-20, but the Pirates found a way to pull through, finishing the set on a 5-0 run to end the Whitman threat.
Whitworth had swept the Blues twice this season and, through two sets, another looked inevitable.
In set one, early kills from Kahler put the Pirates up 10-4.
Later, Abby Wolverton bookended a 5-1 run with a pair of kills to extend the lead to 15-7.
Whitman made a late push on kills from Emma Anderson and Ruby Matthews, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Whitworth came out like gangbusters in the second set, opening the frame on a 16-2 run and giving the Blues no chance to get back in it.
The Blues were their own worst enemy on many occasions, including four straight bad games that put the Bucs up 23-7.
After a change in attitude, strategy and focus, the Blues came out and took it to Whitworth in set three to stave off elimination.
Back-to-back kills from Benavides gave her team a 7-2 lead. Late in the set, kills from McCabe and Megan Suka put the Blues up 21-17 and they never trailed in picking up the win.
Whitman hit just .154 on the evening but matched up well at the net, doubling up the Pirates 6-3 in individual blocks.
Emiko Kahler delivered a match-high 20 kills for Whitworth to go along with eight digs.
Claire Anderson posted a match-high 14 digs for the Blues.
The Blues have a quick travel turnaround as they head to George Fox for a Friday matchup with the Bruins at 7 p.m.