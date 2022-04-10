The Whitman College baseball team concluded its four-game series with Pacific Lutheran, falling 9-6 in the opener and final Northwest Conference game of the series, but rallying and winning game two, 6-5, on a walk off Leo Rivera home run.
Game 1
The Blues put two runs on the board in the first inning, all after starter Cole Trotignan had retired the first two hitters.
Back-to-back doubles from Garrett Runyan and Teague Conder put Whitman's first run on the board, then the Blues added another after Conder scored on a Beck Maguire bloop single to centerfield.
The pitching combination of Wyatt Adams and Rylan Burigsay for the Blues held the PLU order relatively in check through four innings.
The Lute bats came alive, though, as PLU scored eight runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Jordan Haworth provided the spark in the fifth, belting a two-run homer to put the Lutes on the scoreboard.
Later, RBI doubles from Ethan Keintz and John Graham helped extend the lead to 9-2 through seven innings.
The Blues were held scoreless after the first inning until Mateus Conaway's bases-clearing triple gave Whitman life in the eighth.
Drew Vannaman singled to open the inning before reliever Noah Ferguson issued back-to-back walks to load the bases for Conaway.
Ben Parker then drove in Conaway with an infield hit to cut the lead to 9-6.
That would be all the remaining offense for the Blues, who threatened in the ninth inning, but came up empty.
Ferguson (4-1) earned the win in 4 1/3 innings of relief work with Burigsay (1-1) tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in two and one-third innings.
Game 2
The nightcap featured some heroics in the final at-bat of the seven-inning non-conference game.
The Lutes scored one run in all but the first and seventh innings, leaving them with a 5-3 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Parker led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a fielding error.
With Vannaman pinch running at first, Rivera crushed a pinch-hit, two-run homer to win the game and earn a split for the Blues in the four-game series.
Parker had a solid outing with two hits, one run and one RBI, and Nate Korahais had a hit and a run scored at the top of the order.
For the Lutes, Lukas Delisle posted two hits, one run and one RBI.
Jack Robinette (1-0) and Garrett Runyan (1-0) were the pitchers of record. Robinette failed to record an out in his one inning while Runyan tossed the final inning and a third of perfect ball.
The Blues close the NWC season next weekend at Puget Sound with hopes of qualifying for the league postseason tournament. Whitman and UPS will play a doubleheader on Saturday and close the series Sunday.
