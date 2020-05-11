It’s been a year since the Whitman College baseball program enjoyed one of its finest seasons in school history.
The Blues, led by seniors in coach Brian Kitamura’s first recruiting class, finished 15-9 in the Northwest Conference and 28-21 overall in 2019.
Whitman won the Northwest Conference tournament and staged a representative postseason showing against the eventual NCAA Division III champions.
Expectations prior to this season of sensation were “clear cut,” according to Kitamura.
“We wanted the players to be the best student-athletes (they) could be,” Kitamura said. “Our mindset was to find a way to work together and play our best baseball at the end of the year.”
The battle’s beginning was about “on-field growth,” Kitamura said.
It was a time in which the Blues logged mixed results in the Cactus and California Classics, and a NWC round robin. Success was realized in series wins over league foes Linfield and Whitworth.
“We played a challenging schedule early for the road ahead,” Kitamura said. “We took the results and used them to get better. Our build-and-growth mindset developed our identity as a club.
“The California trip was great in many ways,” Kitamura said. “We still had a step to take. We had a good club and needed to keep moving forward.”
Whitman ended the regular season with five series conquests including a sweep of Puget Sound. Pacific swept the Blues before the surge.
“We lost two games to Pacific on walk-off home runs,” Kitamura said. “Our upper-class leadership was outstanding (after that). It carried us forward. We were able to step on the gas late. We knew what we were capable of.”
The Blues entered the NWC tournament as the No. 3 seed. It beat Pacific and Whitworth, then faced the Pirates twice more — winning the latter contest to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.
Kitamura cited starting pitchers Travis Craven and Matt Box as key contributors to the NWC crown.
“Our guys and coaching staff showed resiliency and belief,” Kitamura said. “We were down 6-2 (in the final tourney game), but were relentless. We pulled together to get the job done.”
A conference round robin served as a tune-up for NCAA play.
“We were able to get a lot of our young players in,” Kitamura said. “It was a great weekend. We set ourselves up to play Chapman.”
Whitman bowed in a best-of-five series against Chapman despite a determined effort. The Blues were edged three games to two.
“It was the best baseball series I’ve ever been a part of,” Kitamura said. “It was fun. We played five games in less than 72 hours. We put our best foot forward but just came up short in the end.
“I was proud for our players,” Kitamura said. “This season was a launching pad for our program.”
The Blues’ skipper, looking back a final time, saluted those on and off the diamond for their contributions.
“They were an amazing group of student-athletes,” Kitamura said. “They instilled pride. I’m thankful for the administration and the athletic department for supporting the student-athlete experience.”