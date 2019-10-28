TACOMA — Peter Stephens scored twice in the first half, setting the tone for a dominant performance by the Whitman College men's soccer team, which defeated Puget Sound 4-0 in Northwest Conference action on Sunday.
The win caps an impressive road swing that saw the Blues top two of the league's top teams.
Whitman (12-6, 9-2 NWC) edged PLU on Saturday and now control its own destiny for a conference title with four games to play.
Last month, Whitman won a 1-0 contest against the Loggers (8-5-3, 5-5-1 NWC), but on Sunday, with a pair of goals in each half, the Blues completed the season sweep in convincing fashion.
Owen Davis-Bower posted his third straight shutout in goal and guided Whitman to its seventh straight win.
Stephens scored in the 28th and 35th minutes, both goals coming in similar fashion. Whitman forced Logger keeper Blake Robertson into a save on both occasions, and twice Stephens pounced on the deflected save for putbacks into the back of the net.
Sam Johnson all but sealed the win with his goal in the 65th minute. He took on his defender outside the penalty area and struck his shot just inside the 18-yard mark low and to the left, past Robertson.
Rolan Panza put the finishing touches on the Loggers with just over five minutes to play.
Whitman drew a foul outside the penalty area, and Jacob Barsher took the free kick, finding Panza, who finished with his header into the top left corner.
The Blues look to keep it rolling next weekend with home games against Linfield at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Willamette at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Whitman Athletic Fields.