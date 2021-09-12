SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Whitman College men's soccer team ran its record to a perfect 4-0, rallying from a goal down to top the University of La Verne 2-1 in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Newcomer Noa Taylor scored in back-to-back games for the Blues, whose start to the season is the best in more than two decades.
The win concludes non-conference play for Whitman, which has played all but one of its games away from home.
The Blues outshot La Verne, 20-5, but it was the Leopards who struck first with a goal just seconds into the second half. Angel Loza found Christian Ibarra, who finished past first-year Lucas Haigh in net for Whitman.
Taylor finally broke the stalemate for the Blues with his goal in the 68th minute. Oscar Harding's corner kick found McCoy Hennes' head at the far post and Hennes redirected it across the goal, with Taylor finishing just under the crossbar.
The game-winner came from Jacob Barsher in the 78th minute. Assisted by Rowan Calvert, he scored past Leopard keeper Logan Reese.
Reese was forced into four saves and gave up both goals while playing the second half.
The Blues now set their sights on Northwest Conference play. Whitman hosts Linfield on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m.
