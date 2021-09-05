SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's soccer team continued its perfect start to the season, dominating play to the tune of a 3-1 victory over Lawrence University on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Whitworth's soccer field.
Whitman (2-0) outshot the Vikings 32-3, peppering the goal all game.
Edwin Romero was as active as any, tallying nine shots and depositing one in the back of the net in the 28th minute.
Riley Kraft found a streaking Romero off a counter, who promptly finished past Lawrence keeper Hunter Lanton.
Lanton played all 90 minutes and was forced into making 10 saves.
The Blues added some insurance with a goal in the 57th minute.
Adam Reid found Adam Joss on the flank who centered the ball in front of the goal to Mark Bamusiima-Muwanguzi who had been inserted off the bench.
Bamusiima-Muwanguzi flicked the ball past Lanton to put his team up by two goals.
Konstantinos Fardellas scored to cut the lead in half, but Harding sealed the win in the 85th minute. Stealing a pass, he dribbled through the defense and scored an empty netter to complete the scoring.
Bernie Jones started and played a scoreless first 45 in net for the Blues.
Colby Ramsey played a majority of the second half with Lucas Haigh inserted in the 86th minute.
Next up is a trip to Santa Cruz, where the Blues will play at UC Santa Cruz on Saturday, Sept. 11 and the University of LaVerne on Sunday, Sept. 12.