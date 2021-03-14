BANKS, Ore. — The Whitman College men's golf team opened the season with a solid effort at the Boxer Invite hosted by Pacific. The Blues placed fourth in the two-day event out of a six-team Northwest Conference field.
Whitman (63-over 639) was five strokes off of third-place Linfield.
Max Ray-Keil led the Blues' effort and tied for eighth overall in the final individual standings. He shot four strokes better on Day 2 to finish 10-over, 154.
Newomer Jack Garnsey turned in a solid first performance as well. He also improved on his Day 1 showing to finish 16-over, 160.
Willamette won the event with Austin Davis (WU) firing a one-under par 143 to win the individual competition.
The Blues are back in action next Sunday, March 21, when they take part in The Dual at the Point hosted by Whitworth in Moses Lake, Wash.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.