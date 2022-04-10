LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Parker Krovisky finished tied for fourth on the leaderboard to highlight Day 1 for the Whitman College men's golf team at the Northwest Conference Spring Classic held at Oakbrook Golf Club and hosted by the University of Puget Sound on Saturday, April 9.
Krovisky shot a three over par 74 which was three back of Pacific Lutheran's Caden Arnold.
The Blues posted one other member who cracked the top 10 on the individual leaderboard, as Alexander Knox carded a five-over 76 to finish the day tied for ninth.
The Blues as a team closed the day in fourth place and will need to make up considerable ground on the second and final day. Whitman trailed Willamette and Whitworth, who were tied for second by a full 11 strokes.
"Parker has been playing solid golf all year and with the windy conditions 74 was a great round today," said assistant coach Bill Howard. "He played consistent golf during the day making alot of pars with only four bogeys but he just couldn't get the birdie putts to fall, making just one birdie on the day. Overall the team played solidly and we're in a pretty good spot heading into day two."
