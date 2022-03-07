YAKIMA — The Whitman College men's golf team retook the links for the spring season, competing in match play against Whitworth and Puget Sound at the inaugural Washington Cup hosted by Pacific Lutheran University at the Yakima Country Club.
The Blues fell, 6-0, to Whitworth on Saturday, March 5, in one semifinal, then on Sunday topped Puget Sound, 6-0, in the consolation round.
The Blues were swept by Whitworth on day one, with four of the matches coming down to the last hole or two.
After losing 6-0 on day one, Whitman bounced back with an impressive 6-0 sweep of the UPS loggers on Day 2.
Pacific Lutheran topped Whitworth 3-2 to claim the 2022 title.
The Blues return to action for the two-day Cal Lutheran Invitational beginning on Monday, March 14.
Whitworth 6, Whitman 0
Caleb Belton, Whitworth, 6&5 over Alexander Knox, Whitman
Oliver Nordberg, Whitworth, 3&2 over Max Ray-Keil, Whitman
Sam Pauly, Whitworth, 1 Up over Parker Krovisky, Whitman
Gabe Cach, Whitworth, 3&2 over Felix Ronderos, Whitman
Aaron Storem, Whitworth, 1 Up over Jack Garnsey, Whitman
Jacob Rawley, Whitworth, 6&5 over Mussa Guzha, Whitman
Whitman 6, UPS 0
Alexander Knox, Whitman, 5&4 over Reynn Hoshide, UPS
Max Ray-Keil, Whitman, 2&1 over Connor Siebert, UPS
Parker Krovisky, Whitman, 5&3 over Carson Carillo, UPS
Felix Ronderos, Whitman, 5&3 over Ethan Baker, UPS
Jack Garnsey, Whitman, 7&6 over Corey Sisowski, UPS
Jacob Ryerson, Whitman, 5&3 over Nick Kiyhara, UPS
