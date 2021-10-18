The Whitman College men's soccer team scored three goals in the second half and won its fourth straight game with a dominating, 4-0, victory at George Fox in Northwest Conference play on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The last time the Blues (10-3, 6-3 NWC) tasted defeat was at the hands of the very same Bruins who beat the Blues, 1-0, at Whitman. The Blues dominated possession on Sunday though, leading to a 23-6 shot advantage.
Whitman took a 1-0 lead into halftime after scoring an early goal.
The lone goal stood until the 62nd minute when the Blues scored three in a span of just over seven minutes to ensure the blowout win.
Rowan Calvert, Jacob Burrill and Noa Taylor all scored their second goal in as many days.
Calvert fired a shot past Julian Ramirez for the first goal in the scoring spree, striking it low and finding the side netting.
Whitman just about put the game out of reach a few minutes later when Burrill found the back of the net to put the Blues up 3-0 in the blink of an eye.
The barrage concluded when Zachary Stonier found Noa Taylor just seconds after kickoff. Taylor chipped Ramirez for the four-goal lead.
The Blues will have their win streak put to the test next weekend when they return home for a pair of Northwest Conferences contests. First up will be Puget Sound on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m.
